How to Watch Dolphins vs. Saints

The Dolphins take on the Saints on 'Monday Night Football' with both teams looking to boost their playoff odds.

In the second-to-last Monday Night Football game of the season, the Dolphins head to New Orleans to take on a Saints team that is still finding a way to win despite a depleted quarterback room.

How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints Today:

Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints on fuboTV:

The Saints lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to an injury earlier this season, then turned to Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill under center. The Saints' passing offense ranks 31st in the league.

This week, both Siemian and Hill are on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so rookie fourth-round pick Ian Book is expected to make his first NFL start.

Despite the uncertainty at quarterback, the Saints have found ways to win. They're 7–7 with wins in back-to-back games, including a 9–0 shutout of the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers last week.

On the other side is a Dolphins team that has responded to a 1–7 start with six straight wins. They remain in the hunt for a wild-card spot in a crowded AFC playoff picture but likely need to win out to punch a ticket to the postseason.

