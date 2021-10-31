Happy Halloween, NFL fans. It's a perfect time for certain teams, as they will either spook or be spooked on this pivotal day on the gridiron. Catch the action on NFL RedZone.

This is not the exact halfway point of the season, but after today most teams will have played eight of their 17 games.

It's time to step up or get stepped on for most teams. Up and down the schedule today there are games that a lot of teams are going to look back and see as the turning point of their season. Overall there are seven early games, four in the late afternoon and one in prime time.

How to Watch NFL RedZone today:

Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL RedZone

The early games are highlighted by three divisional matchups of teams that are going to go a long way in determining playoff seeding and standing.

The Steelers (3-3) hit the road to play the Browns (4-3). Sometimes these teams look awesome, while other times they look very, very average. In the AFC, the Titans (5-2) take on the Colts (3-4) in a game that very well could decide the division.

In the NFC, the Falcons (3-3) host the Panthers (3-4) who started strong but are in a free fall.

The game of the day is easily Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (6-1) hitting the road to play the Saints (4-2). This game will go a long way in showing if Sean Payton and Jameis Winston’s team is smoke and mirrors or a real contender in the NFC.

Most of the other matchups are between teams more likely to draft in the top 10 than see the bright lights of the playoffs, but anything can happen on this spooky Sunday.

