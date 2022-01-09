Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Football Team at New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Washington Football Team heads on the road to New York to wrap up its season against the Giants on Sunday afternoon.

It hasn't been the season the Washington Football Team had hoped for, but Sunday they finish it with a trip to New York to face the Giants looking to get its seventh win of the year.

How to Watch Washington Football Team at New York Giants Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream the Washington Football Team at New York Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Washington Football Team got themselves back to 6-6, but have lost four straight games that officially eliminated them from making the playoffs for the second straight year.

Injuries derailed their season just like it did for the Giants, who will finish off another disappointing season on Sunday.

The Giants lost to the Bears 29-3 on Sunday in what was their fifth straight loss as they have struggled since quarterback Daniel Jones went down with a neck injury.

It has been a tough year and it looks like head coach Joe Judge may be coaching his last game at the helm of the Giants.

Sunday, they will at least look to send him out with a win and beat the rival Washington Football Team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Washington Football Team at New York Giants

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17412135
NFL

How to Watch Bears at Vikings

50 seconds ago
USATSI_17455559
NFL

How to Watch Titans at Texans

50 seconds ago
USATSI_17443936
NFL

How to Watch Washington Football Team at Giants

50 seconds ago
USATSI_17446804
NFL

How to Watch Browns at Bengals

50 seconds ago
USATSI_17451539
NFL

How to Watch Packers at Lions

50 seconds ago
USATSI_17443175
NFL

How to Watch Colts at Jaguars

50 seconds ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

50 seconds ago
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs for a touchdown during their 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Jan. 10, 2021. Titans Ravens 111
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

50 seconds ago
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is bottled up by Arizona defenders Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals At State Farm Stadium In Glendale Ariz On Saturday Dec 25 2021 Christmas Day Nfl Syndication The Indianapolis Star
NFL

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

50 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy