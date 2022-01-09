How to Watch Washington Football Team at Giants

The Washington Football Team heads on the road to New York to wrap up its season against the Giants on Sunday afternoon.

It hasn't been the season the Washington Football Team had hoped for, but Sunday they finish it with a trip to New York to face the Giants looking to get its seventh win of the year.

How to Watch Washington Football Team at New York Giants Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The Washington Football Team got themselves back to 6-6, but have lost four straight games that officially eliminated them from making the playoffs for the second straight year.

Injuries derailed their season just like it did for the Giants, who will finish off another disappointing season on Sunday.

The Giants lost to the Bears 29-3 on Sunday in what was their fifth straight loss as they have struggled since quarterback Daniel Jones went down with a neck injury.

It has been a tough year and it looks like head coach Joe Judge may be coaching his last game at the helm of the Giants.

Sunday, they will at least look to send him out with a win and beat the rival Washington Football Team.

