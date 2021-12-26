How to Watch Washington Football Team at Cowboys

Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The NFC East's top two teams go head-to-head as Antonio Gibson and the Washington Football Team travel to Dallas to take on Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys.
    Author:

    This divisional rivalry is about to heat up.

    Washington is 6-7 and tied with the Eagles for the No. 2 spot in the NFC East. The team is one spot out of the wild card, sitting one game behind the Saints for the No. 8 spot in the NFC. 

    How to Watch Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    Live stream the Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This is a must-win game for Washington to have a chance at the playoffs.

    The team will need Taylor Heinicke back to have the opportunity against the Cowboys, who are one of the best offensive teams in the NFL. He has 2,931 yards and 19 touchdowns this season in replacement of Ryan Fitzpatrick.

    The Cowboys are 10-4 and in a large lead of the division. They rank No. 2 in points scored per game in the entire NFL, No. 1 in total yards per game, No. 9 in possession time per game and No. 7 in points allowed per game.

    Dallas is opening projected to win this game with a double-digit favored spread of -10.5 and a money line of -500. Washington's opening money line was +375. The total Over/Under in this matchup is 47.5 points.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:20
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17346368
    NFL

    How to Watch Washington Football Team at Cowboys

    32 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Bulls

    20 minutes ago
    Dec 23, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots the ball over Orlando Magic forward Freddie Gillespie (44) during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Dec 23, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) has his shot blocked by Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) blocks a shot by Sacramento Kings center Tristan Thompson (13) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    20 minutes ago
    HGTV Home Town
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Home Town' Season 6 Premiere

    20 minutes ago
    USATSI_17404367
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Spurs

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17407265
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Thunder

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy