How to Watch Washington Football Team at Cowboys

The NFC East's top two teams go head-to-head as Antonio Gibson and the Washington Football Team travel to Dallas to take on Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys.

This divisional rivalry is about to heat up.

Washington is 6-7 and tied with the Eagles for the No. 2 spot in the NFC East. The team is one spot out of the wild card, sitting one game behind the Saints for the No. 8 spot in the NFC.

How to Watch Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys Today:

Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

This is a must-win game for Washington to have a chance at the playoffs.

The team will need Taylor Heinicke back to have the opportunity against the Cowboys, who are one of the best offensive teams in the NFL. He has 2,931 yards and 19 touchdowns this season in replacement of Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The Cowboys are 10-4 and in a large lead of the division. They rank No. 2 in points scored per game in the entire NFL, No. 1 in total yards per game, No. 9 in possession time per game and No. 7 in points allowed per game.

Dallas is opening projected to win this game with a double-digit favored spread of -10.5 and a money line of -500. Washington's opening money line was +375. The total Over/Under in this matchup is 47.5 points.

