How to Watch Flames at Bruins

On Sunday in NHL action, the Flames will hit the road for a tough matchup against the Bruins in Boston.

The 2021-22 NHL continues forward with a good slate of games on Sunday. Fans have gotten a good look at their teams so far this season and are starting to see how the league stacks up. One intriguing matchup to watch today will come when the Flames take on the Bruins in Boston.

How to Watch Calgary Flames at Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Coming into this game, the Flames hold a 10-3-5 record and look like a potential playoff contender. They have won two straight games and will look to extend that streak against the Bruins. Calgary is loaded with talent and will look to make another statement in this matchup.

On the other side of the rink, the Bruins are currently 9-5-0 ahead of this game. They will look to extend their own winning streak to four games with a win over the Flames. Boston has the potential to be a serious contender come playoff time.

Both of these teams are hungry to pick up a big win tonight. It should be a good game. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

