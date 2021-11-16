How to Watch Flames at Flyers

The Flyers look to even their season series against the Flames, who won 4–0 in their first meeting.

In the last six years, the Flames have missed the playoffs three times and have lost in the first round three times. After a promising campaign in 2020 in which they were eighth in the Western Conference, last year they did not qualify for the postseason.

This season, though, the Flames are red-hot heading into their game Tuesday against the Flyers.

How to Watch Calgary Flames at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Flames are only two points behind Edmonton for the lead in the Pacific Division and are coming off an impressive 4–0 shutout against Ottawa. That win snapped a three-game losing streak for Calgary. A day later, the best player in franchise history, Jarome Iginla, was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Now the Flames must take all of that momentum into Philadelphia.

The Flyers have traded off wins and losses, not being able to put any kind of streak together since they last played Calgary on Oct. 30. Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom was great in that one, but Philadelphia only put 20 shots on goal.

