How to Watch Flames at Flyers

    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Calgary Flames at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Flyers look to even their season series against the Flames, who won 4–0 in their first meeting.
    In the last six years, the Flames have missed the playoffs three times and have lost in the first round three times. After a promising campaign in 2020 in which they were eighth in the Western Conference, last year they did not qualify for the postseason.

    This season, though, the Flames are red-hot heading into their game Tuesday against the Flyers.

    How to Watch Calgary Flames at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Live stream Calgary Flames at Philadelphia Flyers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Flames are only two points behind Edmonton for the lead in the Pacific Division and are coming off an impressive 4–0 shutout against Ottawa. That win snapped a three-game losing streak for Calgary. A day later, the best player in franchise history, Jarome Iginla, was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Now the Flames must take all of that momentum into Philadelphia.

    The Flyers have traded off wins and losses, not being able to put any kind of streak together since they last played Calgary on Oct. 30. Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom was great in that one, but Philadelphia only put 20 shots on goal.

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Calgary Flames at Philadelphia Flyers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
