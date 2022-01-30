How to Watch Kings at Penguins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kings play for the second straight day on Sunday when they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins.

The Kings dropped a 4-3 overtime game to the Flyers on Saturday afternoon and now will look to bounce back when they play the Penguins on Sunday.

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream the Pittsburgh Penguins at Los Angeles Kings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Kings have now alternated wins and losses during their first four games of their current six-game road trip, but none have been as tough as the loss to a Philadelphia team that had lost 13 straight games.

It was a bad loss for a Los Angeles team who is trying to move up in the Pacific Division. The Kings are in third right now, but just two points back of the Golden Knights and three back of the Ducks.

Sunday, they will look to get back in the win column against a Penguins team who is coming off back-to-back losses to the Kraken and Red Wings.

Pittsburgh was playing great but has suffered two straight bad losses. The Penguins were able to salvage a point in both games as they lost both in extra time.

The Penguins are still in first place in the Metropolitan Division but are now just a point up on the Hurricanes and Rangers.

Sunday, they will look to get back on track and avenge a loss an earlier season loss to the Kings.

How To Watch

January
30
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
