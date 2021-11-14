Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Kraken looks to snap their three-game losing streak when they host the Wild on Saturday night.
    Author:

    The Kraken head into Saturday night's game with the Wild losers of three straight, including a crazy 7-4 loss to the Ducks on Thursday night. The Kraken's offense played great, but they just couldn't slow down Anaheim in the loss.

    How to Watch Wild at Kraken Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

    Live stream the Wild at Kraken game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The defense has been a problem for the Kraken all year as they have given up four or more goals in eight of their 10 losses. It has been tough for the offense to keep up and has them just 4-9-1 on the year.

    Saturday night, they hope they can slow down the Wild, who are coming off a tough loss to the Golden Knights on Thursday.

    The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Minnesota and dropped its record to 9-4.

    Despite the loss, the Wild are still tied with the Blues for first place in the Central Division.

    Saturday, the Wild will look to get back in the win column and pick up a big road win in Seattle.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Watch Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken

    TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_17144461
