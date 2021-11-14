How to Watch Wild at Kraken

The Kraken looks to snap their three-game losing streak when they host the Wild on Saturday night.

The Kraken head into Saturday night's game with the Wild losers of three straight, including a crazy 7-4 loss to the Ducks on Thursday night. The Kraken's offense played great, but they just couldn't slow down Anaheim in the loss.

The defense has been a problem for the Kraken all year as they have given up four or more goals in eight of their 10 losses. It has been tough for the offense to keep up and has them just 4-9-1 on the year.

Saturday night, they hope they can slow down the Wild, who are coming off a tough loss to the Golden Knights on Thursday.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Minnesota and dropped its record to 9-4.

Despite the loss, the Wild are still tied with the Blues for first place in the Central Division.

Saturday, the Wild will look to get back in the win column and pick up a big road win in Seattle.

