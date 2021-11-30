The Penguins look to win their fifth straight road game when they travel to Calgary on Monday night.

The Penguins had their five-game winning streak, in which they only gave up two goals total, snapped on Saturday when the Canadiens came to Pittsburgh and beat them 6–3. That stopped a great run by the Penguins that got them back over .500 on the year.

How to Watch Penguins at Flames Today:

Game Date: Nov. 29, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

On Monday night, they go back on the road looking to win their fifth straight away from Pittsburgh and aiming to deal the Flames their second straight loss.

The Flames had their four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday when the Jets beat them 4–2. The loss was just the fourth in regulation for the Flames this year and dropped their record to 10-4-5.

Both of these teams have been playing great hockey and Monday should bring a great game as both teams look to avoid a second straight loss.

The Flames hit the road for a four-game road trip after this game while the Penguins stay on the road for four more away from home.

