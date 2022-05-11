Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames Game 5: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Stars head back to Calgary for Game 5 of their best-of-seven series with the Flames.

The Stars had a golden opportunity to put the Flames in a 3-1 hole on Monday at home but could only manage one goal in their 4-1 loss.

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames Game 5 Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames Game 5 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Stars came out flat and didn't score until 15:03 of the third period. When they finally lit the lamp they were already down 3-0 and had little chance to come back.

The loss came after they had won Games 2 and 3 to take a 2-1 lead. Now, they must head back on the road needing to get a win in Calgary if they want to pull off the first-round upset.

The Flames, on the other hand, finally found a bit of offense as they had scored just three total goals in the first three games of the series in falling behind.

They were able to solve Jake Oettinger but they needed 54 shots, one of which was a penalty shot, to get to four goals.

Wednesday night, they hope they can do it again as they look to avoid heading to Dallas on the brink of elimination.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

