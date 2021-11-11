How to Watch Capitals at Red Wings

The Capitals and Red Wings are both starting off the season well, coming into this game with the same point total.

This game will feature a rematch of the 1998 Stanley Cup Final. That was the first time the Capitals won the conference before their first Finals win 20 years later in 2018. That series ended with a dominating Red Wings victory, as they won the Cup 4-0. But three of those games were decided by only one goal.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings Today:

Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings on fuboTV

Ten years after those Finals in 2008, the trajectory for these clubs has been very different. Detroit won another championship that year, but hasn't won it since. The Red Wings haven't been to the playoffs in the last five years, which is unheard of for Hockeytown. Since 2008, the Capitals have only missed the playoffs once (2014) and of course the biggest reason for that has been Alexander Ovechkin.

Washington is trying to get over its own hurdles though, as it has been knocked out in the first round the last three years since winning the Stanley Cup. The synergy between these two teams heading into this matchup is notable. They both have 16 points and are third in the Atlantic and Metropolitan divisions.

The Capitals are coming off a win against the struggling Sabres, who traded their former captain Jack Eichel to Vegas. That win broke a three-game losing streak.

The Red Wings are playing hot, currently on a three-game winning streak with impressive wins over Vegas and Edmonton. This could potentially be a preview of two playoff teams that fans haven't seen both play in quite some time.

