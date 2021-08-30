How to Watch 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship Semifinals, United States vs. Finland

Following a 10-2 win over Japan in the quarterfinals, Team USA looks to get past Finland in the semis.

Last Thursday, the United States dropped its final group stage game of the 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship to Canada by a 5-1 margin.

But when the elimination rounds started on Saturday, Team USA showed that it wasn't going to be deterred by that loss, dominating Japan by a 10-2 margin.

On Monday, the United States will look to advance to the finals as it faces Finland.

Team USA has already defeated Finland, winning 3-0 during the group stage. Hilary Knight, Kelly Pannek and Grace Zumwinkle each had a goal in that contest,

Finland lost to the United States and Canada, but has held its own against the other teams in the tournament, going 3-0 against its other opponents.

The Finnish are coming off a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals, a game that saw Sanni Vanhanen get the team's only goal.

Based on how this tournament has gone, Team USA should be set to cruise to the finals, where it will likely face a rematch against Canada, assuming it can get past Switzerland in the other semifinal game.

