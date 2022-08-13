The second race of the motocross MX2 Finland takes the track in Europe today.

With back-to-back races in Finland for the MXGP series, the best drivers of motocross look to take home the MX2 Finland, race two today. The first race took place just before this race and could set up more drama and intrigue for this race as the drivers are all chasing the top of the points standings.

How to Watch MX2 Finland: Race 2 today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

After qualifying wrapped up earlier and the dust cleared, Jago Geerts finds himself at the top of the results and in a great position to win today.

Entering today, Geerts is in first place after finishing in second place in back-to-back seasons and third the season before. He has 637 points, built on the back of winning three straight races leading up to today’s race.

Vialle is in second place with 614 points and is the main competition for the season win this year.

Outside of the top two, Simon Laengenfelder (507 points), Kevin Horgmo (446 points) and Thibault Benistant (405 points) make up the rest of the top five in the standings entering today’s race.

A fourth win in a row, or potentially a fifth win if Geerts takes the first race of the morning would really set him apart in the standings and put him in a position to close out with the most regular season points and the win for the first time in his career.

