How to Watch Selkirk Labs Showdown Semifinals: Stream Pickleball Live, TV Channel

Pickleball comes to Manhattan Beach on Saturday for the Selkirk Labs Showdown semifinals live on the Tennis Channel at 1 pm ET

The PBA presents a special made for tv event this weekend at the Braemar Country Club. Saturday the semifinals take place beginning at 1pm ET live on the Tennis Channel. The event is a unique event according to pbatour.com. There are three pools of players, each with four men and four women competitors. The first round—on Friday, August 5th—will feature a round-robin of matches between the players in each group. The matches will be a chaotic combination of men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles match.

How to Watch Pickleball: Selkirk Labs Showdown Semifinals Today:

Match Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live Stream Pickleball: Selkirk Labs Showdown Semifinals on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Players will earn points individually, based on their performance during the pool play.

The top two men’s and women’s players from each pool will advance to the semi-finals, along with two wild card women’s players and two wild card men’s players (based on their wins/losses and point differential).

The players won't know who their partners will be until after the round robin and it makes for an exciting and very entertaining semifinal day on Saturday.

It should be a great day of pickleball and you won't want to miss any of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.