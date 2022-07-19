MLB’s All-Star Game Bridges Past With Future Stars

Plus, the Aces look to keep pace at the top of the WNBA standings.

Juan Soto won the Home Run Derby last night, but his impressive performance felt secondary to Julio Rodriguez’s star turn and Albert Pujols’s first-round win. Watching the 42-year-old Pujols compete in the same event as a 21-year-old like Rodriguez and 23-year-old Soto was a reminder of just how talented the future of baseball is.

Tonight, we get another chance to see just that, as baseball’s best and brightest are on full display for the All-Star Game. Plus, there’s a pair of WNBA games worth watching and knockout stage action at the women’s European Championships.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

MLB All-Star Game

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

Baseball’s biggest stars are out tonight in L.A. for the All-Star Game, and I can’t wait to watch. In so many ways, this All-Star week has felt like a passing of the torch, as two of the game’s greats in Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera pass the baton to a new wave of exciting young stars like Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez. Expect emotional sendoffs for Pujols and Cabrera tonight, but in between we’ll see some of the most electric talents in the sport put on a show.

8 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Women’s soccer: England vs. Spain | The knockout stage has begun at the women’s Euros, and it gets underway today with this heavyweight clash. Hosts England have been dominant so far, outscoring their opponents 14–0 in group play. Will that continue against a Spanish side that has had to navigate some devastating injuries to advance. 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• The Basketball Tournament: Gutter Cat Gang vs. Team Arkansas | If you aren’t familiar with The Basketball Tournament, it’s an annual 64-team single elimination tournament with $1 million on the line. This is a third-round matchup that features some former Arkansas Razorback stars against a group of top overseas pros headlined by the likes of Tyrese Rice. It’s like summer March Madness! 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks | The Sparks’ season has been full of twists and turns, so perhaps it’s not a surprise that they’ve lost three straight since a hot streak nearly propelled them to .500 on the season. But the schedule does get easier for the Sparks. They’ll play just two teams currently over .500 between now and August 7. That lighter stretch begins tonight against the lowly Fever, who haven’t won a game in a month. 10:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

HIDDEN GEM:

Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces

The Aces have little margin for error as they try to catch the Sky at the top of the WNBA standings. The Sky have lost just once in the last month, giving the Aces virtually no opportunity to gain ground in the standings. That makes a home game like this one a virtual must-win if Las Vegas wants to finish atop the standings in Becky Hammon’s first year as head coach. They’ll have to neutralize star rookie Rhyne Howard to do it, who has been a huge factor in Atlanta’s playoff push.

10 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

