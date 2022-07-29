Skip to main content

Mets, Marlins Face Off to Start Busy Sports Weekend

Plus, the Liberty look to boost their playoff hopes against the league-leading Sky.

Happy Friday! We head into the last weekend of July with plenty to watch. Beyond all the on-field things to pay attention to, Juan Soto is on the trading block in MLB, and Shohei Ohtani might even be on the move, too!

Next month, we’ll have college football, NFL preseason games and other tastes of fall. But for now, sit back and enjoy a weekend of MLB, golf and maybe even some sunshine.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

New York Mets at Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara pitches for the Marlins

After sweeping the Yankees in a quick two-game set earlier this week, the stage is set for the Mets to make a big move at the trade deadline. Jacob deGrom could be back next week, Max Scherzer has been lights-out since returning from the IL and team owner Steve Cohen has shown the ambition to add to this team. So while we wait to see if the Mets reel in one of the deadline’s big fish, let’s see if they can knock off Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, one of my favorite pitchers in baseball. Going deep into games is a lost art, but as Emma Baccellieri wrote earlier this month, Alcantara is bucking that trend and putting up amazing results while doing it.

6:40 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Florida/SNY, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Rocket Mortgage Classic: Round 2 | Some of the bigger-name players in this event are near the cut line, but Tony Finau, Adam Scott and Cameron Young are among the leaders as day two from Detroit is already underway. 3 p.m. ET, Golf Channel, watch on fuboTV

• Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros | The Astros continue to own the Mariners, winning 4–2 last night to stretch their division lead to 11 games. And it won’t get any easier tonight for the M’s: Justin Verlander (and his 1.86 ERA) takes the ball tonight for the Astros. Verlander’s dominance coming off Tommy John surgery at 39 years old has been remarkable to watch. 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports NW/AT&T Sportsnet Houston, watch on fuboTV

• Seattle Sounders at LAFC | Here’s your late-night Friday sports fix. Seattle has had an uncharacteristic down year in MLS thus far, but the standings are very crowded and it wouldn’t take much to push the Sounders back near the top of the table. A win tonight against the top team in the league would go a long way, but LAFC has lost just once since May. 11 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

New York Liberty at Chicago Sky

The Liberty picked off the Sky last Saturday with a surprising 83–80 win, but New York is still on the outside of the playoff race as we head towards crunch time in the WNBA regular season. Another upset win tonight would be huge for Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty’s hopes of extending their season, but the Sky have a lot to play for too as they fight for the top seed in the playoffs. This one should be a lot of fun.

8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

