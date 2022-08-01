Top teams in action as MLB trade deadline approaches

It’s officially August, which means one thing: college football this month!

I can’t wait for fall Saturdays, but our focus today is on MLB, with the trade deadline a little over 24 hours away. As GMs and decision-makers huddle behind the scenes to make deals that could shape the rest of the season, teams take the field tonight in a loaded Monday slate. We’ve got division leaders looking for momentum, disappointing big-market clubs trying to turn things around and a franchise threatening to end the league’s longest playoff drought.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees

The Yankees keep winning games and Aaron Judge keeps demolishing baseballs. The Yanks are well on their way to the AL East crown, with the main question now being whether they’ll hold onto the top spot in the AL or if the Astros can overtake them. The Yanks already added reinforcements with the acquisition of outfielder Andrew Benintendi last week, but could still be active leading into tomorrow’s trade deadline.

The Mariners have also been bold at the deadline, landing top available pitcher Luis Castillo from the Reds as Seattle attempts to end a long playoff drought.

7:05 p.m. ET, YES/Root Sports NW, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Sheffield United at Watford | Need your soccer fix before the Premier League season gets underway this weekend? We’ve got you covered. The second division in England kicked off its season this past weekend and wraps up its first slate of games this afternoon with Watford taking on Sheffield United, two clubs with eyes on moving up to the EPL. 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros | No team is happier to see July come to an end than the Red Sox, who had a dreadful month after getting back into contention during May and June. Will the Sox trade away a veteran such as Christian Vázquez or JD Martinez ahead of the deadline, or stand pat and hope for an internal turnaround to put them back in the wild-card mix? It won’t be easy to change their fortunes against the Astros. 8:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox | The White Sox have had a disappointing 2022, but are playing better baseball of late and are now just two games out of first place in the AL Central as the calendar flips to August. Can they continue that momentum and make a push for the playoffs tonight against the Royals? Fixing a 23–28 home record will be key for a postseason push. 8:10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports KC/NBC Sports Chicago, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

Like the Red Sox, the Giants are in a tricky spot as the deadline approaches. This is largely the same team that won 107 games in 2021, but right now San Francisco sits right at .500 with two months to go in the regular season. Tom Verducci doesn’t expect much movement from the Giants at the deadline, but things can change quickly this time of year. They’ll take on a Dodgers team tonight that has had a few recent blows to its pitching depth but still has one of the most talented rosters in baseball.

9:45 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Bay Area, watch on fuboTV

