Warriors Get Second Crack at Closing Out Mavericks

In case you missed it, the Blues vs. Avalanche game last night was everything that makes playoff hockey great. With their backs against the wall, the Blues rallied from three goals down and traded goals with the Avs in the final five minutes before breaking through in OT to keep their season alive. It was epic.

We can only hope that tonight’s action lives up to that standard. We’ve got playoff hockey, Game 5 between the Warriors and Mavs, plus the start to a fun weekend of the NCAA softball tournament. Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Mavs may have avoided a sweep Tuesday night, but basketball felt secondary during Game 4 in the hours after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Now, the series heads back to the Bay Area for Game 5, another chance for the Dubs to close out the series and get back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019. But should Golden State fans be worried that the Mavericks finally got hot from deep in Game 4? Dallas shot 20–43 on threes in the win after struggling from beyond the arc in the series’ first three games.

9 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes | One lesson learned so far in this NHL playoffs: don’t count out the New York Rangers. After bouncing back from a 3–1 series deficit in the first round against the Penguins, the Rangers have now evened things at two games apiece after going down 2–0 to the Canes. It’s now a best-of-three series for a spot in the Eastern Conference finals. For New York to advance, they’ll need to do something no one has done yet this postseason: beat Carolina on its home ice. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• College softball: Texas at Arkansas | The NCAA’s softball super regionals get underway tonight with three-game series that will send the winner to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City and the loser home. No. 4 overall seed Arkansas cruised through its regional last weekend, while Texas survived a late rally from Washington in the regional championship game to advance to this point. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames | Game 4 of this drama-filled series featured even more chaos, as Edmonton gave away a 3–0 lead before scoring two goals late to win and take a 3–1 series edge. This rivalry series has truly seen it all, including a goal netted from the opposite end of the ice that tied the score in Tuesday’s game. For Calgary to rally in this series, it needs much better play in goal from Jacob Markstrom than it has gotten so far. 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

This game doesn’t just pit two of the best teams in the American League against each other. It features two of the most entertaining players in baseball. Tampa Bay’s Brett Phillips never stops smiling, providing a much-needed energy to a game that’s supposed to be fun. On the other side is Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr., the ultimate underdog story, using quirky deliveries and nasty off-speed stuff to become one of the more reliable lefthanders in baseball. This game will be worth your time tonight if you want a reminder of why you love the sport.

6:40 p.m. ET, YES/Bally Sports Sun/MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.