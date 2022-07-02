Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Roots SC at LA Galaxy II: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

Oakland Roots SC travel to face LA Galaxy II at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday in USL Championship regular-season action.

With both teams currently sitting on 24 points, LA Galaxy II and Oakland Roots SC face off on Friday at Dignity Health Sports Park in USL Championship action. 

How to Watch Oakland Roots SC at LA Galaxy II Today:

Game Date: July 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KICUDT-San Francisco, CA)

Live stream Oakland Roots SC at LA Galaxy II on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Galaxy are ninth in the western conference with a 7-3-8 record while Oakland is in eighth place with its 5-9-5 record so far this season.

In its most recent outing, L.A. traveled to South Florida to face Miami FC at FIU Stadium on Saturday with the team from Los Angeles, winning 3-1 thanks to goals from Josh Drack, Michael Salazar and Preston Judd. Kyle Murphy scored Miami's only goal in the match that got away from Miami early on with both Drack's and Salazar's goals landing within the first 10 minutes of the match.

Oakland, meanwhile, is coming off of a 3-1 victory of its own over Atlanta United 2 on Saturday, where Mikael Johnsen, Óttar Karlsson and Johnny Rodríguez scored the goals in the win. 

The Roots will now look to extend their unbeaten run to three matches in a row when they travel to face LA Galaxy II at Dignity Health Sports Park on Thursday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
1
2022

Oakland Roots SC at LA Galaxy II

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KICUDT-San Francisco, CA)
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17103891
Soccer

How to Watch Oakland Roots SC at LA Galaxy II: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Jun 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Seth Brown (15) gets a hand from Oakland Athletics third base coach coach Darren Bush (51) after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Seth Brown (15) gets a hand from Oakland Athletics third base coach coach Darren Bush (51) after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
USATSI_15776568
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Giants: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Jun 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (27) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate following a 2-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Mariners: Stream MLB Live, TV channel

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
USATSI_18390807 (2)
WNBA

How to Watch Fever at Storm: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
USATSI_18598105
cornhole

How to Watch 2022 ACL Final Chase: Stream Cornhole Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy