How to Watch Oakland Roots SC at LA Galaxy II: Stream Live, TV Channel

With both teams currently sitting on 24 points, LA Galaxy II and Oakland Roots SC face off on Friday at Dignity Health Sports Park in USL Championship action.

How to Watch Oakland Roots SC at LA Galaxy II Today:

Game Date: July 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KICUDT-San Francisco, CA)

The Galaxy are ninth in the western conference with a 7-3-8 record while Oakland is in eighth place with its 5-9-5 record so far this season.

In its most recent outing, L.A. traveled to South Florida to face Miami FC at FIU Stadium on Saturday with the team from Los Angeles, winning 3-1 thanks to goals from Josh Drack, Michael Salazar and Preston Judd. Kyle Murphy scored Miami's only goal in the match that got away from Miami early on with both Drack's and Salazar's goals landing within the first 10 minutes of the match.

Oakland, meanwhile, is coming off of a 3-1 victory of its own over Atlanta United 2 on Saturday, where Mikael Johnsen, Óttar Karlsson and Johnny Rodríguez scored the goals in the win.

The Roots will now look to extend their unbeaten run to three matches in a row when they travel to face LA Galaxy II at Dignity Health Sports Park on Thursday.

