How to Watch San Diego Loyal at Colorado Springs Switchbacks

The Switchbacks and Loyal are fighting for position in the Western Conference playoff chase in the USL.

The Loyal (9-4-4) hit the road on Monday for the first time in nearly a month, taking a two-match winning streak to Weidner Field in Colorado Springs to take on the Switchbacks (12-4-0), who got back in the win column in their last match.

How to Watch San Diego Loyal SC at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Today:

Match Date: July 4, 2022

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

On Wednesday, San Diego topped Orange County SC, 2-1, with Alejandro Guido converting a penalty near the end of the first half to break a 1-1 tie. Kyle Vassell leads the Loyal with 10 goals.

Colorado Springs blanked Sacramento Republic FC at home on Friday, 3-0. Hadji Barry scored two of the three goals for the Switchbacks, giving him a team-best eight markers on the year. Keeper Jeff Caldwell notched his sixth clean sheet of the season.

This is the first of two meetings between the Loyal and Switchbacks this season. They will collide again in two weeks, with a July 18 match set for Torero Stadium in San Diego.

Regional restrictions may apply.