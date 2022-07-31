Skip to main content

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Atlas: Live Stream Liga MX, TV Channel, Start Time

Santos Laguna and Atlas will both be looking for a win today to move up in league standings as the season's halfway point approaches.

As teams are starting to approach the halfway mark in the apertura Liga MX season, Santos Laguna and Atlas look to move up the rankings.

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Atlas Today:

Match Date: July 31, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Santos Laguna vs. Atlas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Santos Laguna enters the match in 14th place and Atlas is in 16th place. Santos Laguna has one win, one draw and two losses, while Atlas has one win, one draw and three losses. 

Santos Laguna’s latest match was a 2-1 loss to Toluca. In the match, Toluca was able to jump to an early lead with an 11th-minute penalty kick scored by Leonardo Fernández followed by a 25th-minute goal by Jordan Sierra. In the 75th minute, Hugo Rodríguez was able to cut the deficit to one but that was all that the club could muster.

Atlas’ latest match was also a 2-1 loss which came from Club Tijuana. Atlas used a quick start to earn a goal five minutes into the match, but the club ran out of steam at the end of the first half giving up two goals. Lucas Rodríguez scored in the 40th minute followed by Renato Ibarra in the 45th.

The last meeting between the two clubs was a 2-1 victory for Atlas. In the match, Atlas jumped to an early lead with goals from Hugo Nervo and Jairo Torres in the first half. In the second half Harold Preciado put Santos Laguna on the board. 

How To Watch

July
31
2022

Santos Laguna vs. Atlas

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
8:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
