How to Watch Houston Dynamo at Vancouver Whitecaps: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

The Houston Dynamo head north of the border to face the Vancouver Whitecaps on Friday night.

After the two sides each failed to notch victories in their most recent matches, the Dynamo head north of the border to face the Whitecaps at BC Place in Vancouver on Friday night.

Although Houston and Vancouver are close by in the standings, both sides are on the outside looking into the Western Conference playoff picture. The Whitecaps sit in tenth with 27 points on seven wins and six draws, while the Dynamo are one spot below them with 25 points this season.

How to Watch Dynamo at Whitecaps FC Today

Game Date: August 5, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Most recently, the Whitecaps rescued a point against Nashville SC when Javain Brown found the back of the net in the 87th minute. Nashville led for most of the match thanks to a Teal Bunbury goal in the 17th minute. However, the Whitecaps pushed the pace in the second half, and finally found the equalizer when Brown finessed the ball past Nashville keeper Joe Willis for his first MLS goal.

As for Houston, the Dynamo were blown out by Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia in a 6-0 rout at the hands of the Union. Although the possession was even, the Dynamo only registered one shot on goal as the Union cruised to victory with Mikael Uhre's brace leading the way.

The two Western Conference foes will square off at BC Place in Vancouver on Friday night.

Jul 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) is tackled by FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges (24) in the first half at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
