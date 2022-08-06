How to Watch Rio Grande Valley FC Toros at Sacramento Republic FC: Stream USL Live, TV Channel

The USL Championship regular season continues on Saturday when Rio Grande Valley faces Sacramento at Heart Health Park. The home side is currently fifth in the Western Conference with 33 points after 20 matches, while the Toros are in 11th place in the West with 25 points after 22 matches so far in the campaign.

How to Watch Rio Grande Valley FC Toros at Sacramento Republic FC Today:

Match Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Match Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KTXL-TV – Sacramento, CA)

Sacramento is undefeated in its last three matches in all competitions. The first was a scoreless draw at Phoenix Rising on July 23 in USL Championship action. Then, the Republic faced MLS side Sporting K.C. in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals on July 27. The match ended 0-0 in regular time, with Sacramento booking its spot in the final following a 5-4 win in the round of penalty kicks. The USL side will be facing Orlando City in the U.S. Open Cup final on September 7.

Meanwhile, the Toros are on a six match winless run in USL Championship action with the club's most recent victory having been a 1-0 finish over Pittsburgh on June 18.

