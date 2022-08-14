How to Watch France vs. Canada in U-20 Women's World Cup

France and Canada face off at Nacional de Costa Rica Stadium on Sunday in the 2022 Under-20 Women's World Cup.

Group stage action at the 2022 Under-20 Women's World Cup continues on Sunday with the Group C matchup between France and Canada at Nacional de Costa Rica Stadium. Both teams are coming off of losses on the first matchday of the group stage and will be looking for their first points of the competition when they meet on Sunday.

How to Watch France vs. Canada, U-20 Women's World Cup Today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:50 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

France is currently third in the group due to its goal difference of minus-one, while Canada is last in the standings with its goal difference of minus-two. Following the match on Sunday, France will face Korea Republic to wrap up its Group C action, while Canada will need to do the same against Nigeria.

Canada opened its U-20 World Cup account with a 2-0 loss to Korea Republic on Thursday at Nacional de Costa Rica Stadium. The first goal was an own goal by Brooklyn Jean Courtnall, followed by Hae-Yeon Moon's strike in the 62nd minute to cap off the win.

France, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Nigeria on Thursday off of an 85th-minute finish from Flourish Chioma Sabastine.

