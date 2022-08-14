How to Watch Spezia vs Empoli in Canada: Stream Serie A Live, TV Channel

The Italian first division tournament continues on Sunday when Spezia receives a visit from Empoli FC at Alberto Picco Stadium. This will be the first match for both teams in the Serie A season as the tournament began on Saturday. Spezia and Empoli have met just twice in Serie A, drawing both matches last season. The first was a 1-1 finish at Alberto Picco Stadium, followed by a scoreless draw at Castellani Stadium. Meanwhile, Spezia has never won in its opening match in a Serie A season. The team lost to Sassuolo in 2020 and drew against Cagliari in 2021.

How to Watch Spezia vs. Empoli FC Today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 DRM (Canada)

Empoli, on the other hand, is the club with the most Serie A seasons (14) to have never drawn the opening match of the season. The club has four wins and 10 losses in those 14 matches.

Furthermore, Empoli has lost six of the eight times the club has started a Serie A season away from home. Empoli will look to break that trend on Sunday against Spezia.

