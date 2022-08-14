Skip to main content

How to Watch Spezia vs Empoli in Canada: Stream Serie A Live, TV Channel

Spezia and Empoli FC meet at Alberto Picco Stadium on Sunday in Serie A action.

The Italian first division tournament continues on Sunday when Spezia receives a visit from Empoli FC at Alberto Picco Stadium. This will be the first match for both teams in the Serie A season as the tournament began on Saturday. Spezia and Empoli have met just twice in Serie A, drawing both matches last season. The first was a 1-1 finish at Alberto Picco Stadium, followed by a scoreless draw at Castellani Stadium. Meanwhile, Spezia has never won in its opening match in a Serie A season. The team lost to Sassuolo in 2020 and drew against Cagliari in 2021.

How to Watch Spezia vs. Empoli FC Today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 DRM (Canada)

Live stream the Spezia vs. Empoli FC game on fuboTV:

Empoli, on the other hand, is the club with the most Serie A seasons (14) to have never drawn the opening match of the season. The club has four wins and 10 losses in those 14 matches.

Furthermore, Empoli has lost six of the eight times the club has started a Serie A season away from home. Empoli will look to break that trend on Sunday against Spezia.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Spezia vs. Empoli FC

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 4 DRM (Canada)
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

