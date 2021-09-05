How to Watch Brazil vs. Argentina

The biggest soccer rivalry in this part of the world, Brazil and Argentina meet in an important 2022 World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

It doesn't get any bigger than El Alibeceleste vs. the Seleção in this part of the world, and perhaps anywhere worldwide. When Argentina and Brazil meet, the two countries shut down for its fans to watch.

And when World Cup Qualifying stakes are on the line, things get even more intense when Brazil and Argentina meet.

Those are precisely the stakes we have on Sunday when first-place Brazil (21 points) meet second-place Argentina (15 points) in Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, making the impending showdown as exciting as ever.

This will be the second matchup between the two bitter rivals this summer, the first since the Copa America final on July 10, in which Argentina, led by Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), won 1-0 — on foreign soil, no less — behind an Angel di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain) goal in the 22nd minute.

Brazil will undoubtedly be out for revenge on Sunday, but the problem is, they'll be fielding far from a first-team side due to COVID-19 travel restrictions placed by the English Premier League.

Just some of the names Brazil will be missing on Sunday against Argentina include two of the best goalkeepers in the world, Alisson (Liverpool) and Ederson (Manchester City), along with Fabinho (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) and Thiago Silva (Chelsea).

Argentina, on the other hand, will be with the majority of its best pieces, including Messi, di Maria, Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Giovani lo Celso (Tottenham), Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid) and Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan).

Missing pieces or not, Brazil will still be a load for Argentina to deal with, as the Brazilians haven't had a single blemish in Qualifying so far, going a perfect 7-0-0 to this point through seven matches, and will still be led by one of the best players in the world, Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain).

We have all the makings of a fantastic matchup between Brazil and Argentina on Sunday.