The second-place team in Group G in UEFA World Cup qualifying, Norway, takes on fourth-place Montenegro in this Monday matchup.

The margins are razor-thin in Group G in World Cup qualifying action, as just three points separate second-place Norway and fourth-place Montenegro. A win today by Montenegro against Norway would draw the teams even in points at 14 each.

How to Watch Norway vs. Montenegro Online:

Game Date: Oct. 11, 2021

Game Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 7

You can live stream Norway vs. Montenegro on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Norway is led by 21-year-old striker Erling Haaland, who is tied for third in UEFA World Cup qualifying in goals with five in six matches.

Haaland is already one of the scariest strikers in the world, and for Montenegro to have a chance Monday, it will need to do everything it can to keep him contained on offense.

Norway enters the match on the heels of a 1–1 draw with Turkey in which its goal scorer was Kristian Thorstvedt. He had a 41st-minute strike to draw his team level and secure an important point.

Montenegro comes in off a more impressive result, a 3–0 win over Gibraltar in which it got a brace from striker Fatos Beqiraj and a goal from Adam Marusic.

Monday's match between Norway and Montenegro will have high stakes. The action starts at 2:25 p.m. ET on TUDNxtra 7.