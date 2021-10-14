    • October 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch York United FC vs. Cavalry FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With a win over York United FC Thursday night, Cavalry FC can climb to the top of the Canadian Premier League table.
    Author:

    Entering play on Thursday, Cavalry FC is tied for second place in the CPL with 37 points and a 10-7-5 record. Because Pacific FC and Forge FC lost earlier this week, a win over York United on Thursday would put Cavalry FC in the top spot on the league table with a month left in the regular season.

    How to Watch: York United FC vs. Cavalry FC

    Match Date: Oct. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 2

    Live stream York United FC vs. Cavalry FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    York United enters this match with a 7-10-5 record, good for fifth place in the CPL. The team has been red hot as of late and is unbeaten in its last eight CPL matches. It has recorded at least a point in its standings in 11 of its last 12.

    Thursday's match will be the third and final meeting between York United and Cavalry this regular season. They first met back in the season opener, a 2-1 Cavalry win featuring goals from Sergio Camargo and José Escalante. In mid-July, they played to a 0-0 draw despite Cavalry outshooting York United 11-4.

    This game pits the league's second-best scoring offense against the second-best scoring defense. York United is tied for second in the league with 28 goals scored, while Cavalry's 24 goals conceded trails only Forge.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    14
    2021

    York United FC vs. Cavalry FC

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

