With a win over York United FC Thursday night, Cavalry FC can climb to the top of the Canadian Premier League table.

Entering play on Thursday, Cavalry FC is tied for second place in the CPL with 37 points and a 10-7-5 record. Because Pacific FC and Forge FC lost earlier this week, a win over York United on Thursday would put Cavalry FC in the top spot on the league table with a month left in the regular season.

How to Watch: York United FC vs. Cavalry FC

Match Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

York United enters this match with a 7-10-5 record, good for fifth place in the CPL. The team has been red hot as of late and is unbeaten in its last eight CPL matches. It has recorded at least a point in its standings in 11 of its last 12.

Thursday's match will be the third and final meeting between York United and Cavalry this regular season. They first met back in the season opener, a 2-1 Cavalry win featuring goals from Sergio Camargo and José Escalante. In mid-July, they played to a 0-0 draw despite Cavalry outshooting York United 11-4.

This game pits the league's second-best scoring offense against the second-best scoring defense. York United is tied for second in the league with 28 goals scored, while Cavalry's 24 goals conceded trails only Forge.

