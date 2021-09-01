September 1, 2021
How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After the first two days of action, the men’s and women’s tournament brackets shape down to 64 players, each vying for a championship.
Author:

The U.S. Open is a long, grueling tournament where, for singles players, you have to win seven matches in 14 days. It gets harder and harder as the tournament wears on as a test of the best tennis players in the world. Today features 32 match-ups from the first day of the tournament and will push 16 players into the third round of the U.S. Open. There are some awesome matchups on the docket, including Dominik Koepfer vs. world’s number two Daniil Medvedev on the men’s side and Olga Danilovic vs. world’s number three Naomi Osaka on the women’s side.

Is there a massive upset in the cards today?

How to Watch:

Date: September 1, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Ashleigh Barty, women’s world’s number one, made quick work in her first match-up dominating the first set, before a more even marched second set win:

In her first matchup, Osaka moved pretty easily through Marie Bouzkova (6-4, 6-1) from the Czech Republic. Her opponent had a fairly competitive match with American Alycia Parks (6-4, 7-5). Osaka has won two of the last three U.S. Open events, losing in the fourth round in 2019. A run to the finals would put her in rarefied air, winning three U.S. Opens in four years. Only Serena Williams (2012-2014) and Steffi Graf (1993-1996) have accomplished this in the past 30 years.

On the men’s side, world’s number 2 (Medvedev), 3 (Stefanos Tsitsipas), 5 (Andrey Rublev), 8 (Casper Ruud), 11 (Diego Schwartzman), 12 (Felix Auger-Aliassime) and 15 (Grigor Dimitrov) will all be in action. They all take the court against an underdog that had to go five sets to advance into the second round, other than Dimitrov, whose opponent finished up in four fairly easy sets.

Also, the doubles tournament kicks off for the men and the women today, as well as the mixed teams. Lots of exciting tennis that will literally be on TV all day!

Who are you most excited to watch today?

