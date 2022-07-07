How to Watch Wimbledon Ladies Semifinals: Stream live, TV Channel

How to Watch Wimbledon Ladies Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Third-seeded Ons Jabeur aims for a spot in Saturday’s ladies' final against Tatjana Maria in the first semifinal match of the day, the first semifinal in a major for either player. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Elena Rybakina makes her first appearance in a major semifinal against Simona Halep who won the last time she entered Wimbledon in 2019.
How to Watch Wimbledon Ladies Semifinals:
Match Date: July 7, 2022
Match Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream the Wimbledon Ladies Semifinals with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
The former world No. 1, Halep, won her second career major here at the All England Tennis Club in 2019, defeating Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2, to win the title two years ago while breaking Williams four times and committing only three unforced errors.
This year, Halep has not dropped a set en route to today’s semifinal, dispatching of fourth-seed Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round before besting 20th-seed Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4 in the quarters.
Rybakina has needed three sets to advance twice and has not faced a seeded opponent through the first five rounds.
Jarbeur dropped the first set of the quarterfinals to Marie Bouuzkova but rallied to come back and win 3-6, 6-1, 6-1, moving her singles record this season to 30-9. Jabeur has two tournament titles this season taking home the Bett1 open in Berlin in June.
Regional restrictions may apply.