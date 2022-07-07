Skip to main content

How to Watch Wimbledon Ladies Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One Jabeur faces Tatjana Maria while Elena Rybakina goes against 2019 champion Simona Halep for a spot in Saturday’s final at Wimbledon.

Third-seeded Ons Jabeur aims for a spot in Saturday’s ladies' final against Tatjana Maria in the first semifinal match of the day, the first semifinal in a major for either player. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Elena Rybakina makes her first appearance in a major semifinal against Simona Halep who won the last time she entered Wimbledon in 2019.

How to Watch Wimbledon Ladies Semifinals:

Match Date: July 7, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Wimbledon Ladies Semifinals with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The former world No. 1, Halep, won her second career major here at the All England Tennis Club in 2019, defeating Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2, to win the title two years ago while breaking Williams four times and committing only three unforced errors. 

This year, Halep has not dropped a set en route to today’s semifinal, dispatching of fourth-seed Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round before besting 20th-seed Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4 in the quarters.

Rybakina has needed three sets to advance twice and has not faced a seeded opponent through the first five rounds.

Jarbeur dropped the first set of the quarterfinals to Marie Bouuzkova but rallied to come back and win 3-6, 6-1, 6-1, moving her singles record this season to 30-9. Jabeur has two tournament titles this season taking home the Bett1 open in Berlin in June.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
7
2022

Wimbledon Ladies Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1013003351h
Tennis

How to Watch Wimbledon Ladies Semifinals: Stream live, TV Channel

By Brandon Rushjust now
imago1013006410h
Cycling

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 6: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watsonjust now
Nov 8, 2015; Jackson, MS, USA; Brian Davis Putts the ball on the first green during the fourth day of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson. Mandatory Credit: Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brian Davis at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Derek Ernst of Dallas Texas lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Derek Ernst at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 13, 2017; Hilton Head, SC, USA; Jason Bohn putts on the green of the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Bohn at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 6, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Matt Every hits his drive on the 15th tee box during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club &amp; Lodge. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Matt Every at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Arjun Atwal lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Arjun Atwal at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 28, 2019; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; JJ Henry putts on the 17th green during the first round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

J.J. Henry at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 2, 2014; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Kevin Stadler reacts after missing his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kevin Stadler at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy