How to Watch Wimbledon Ladies Semifinals: Stream live, TV Channel

One Jabeur faces Tatjana Maria while Elena Rybakina goes against 2019 champion Simona Halep for a spot in Saturday’s final at Wimbledon.

Third-seeded Ons Jabeur aims for a spot in Saturday’s ladies' final against Tatjana Maria in the first semifinal match of the day, the first semifinal in a major for either player. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Elena Rybakina makes her first appearance in a major semifinal against Simona Halep who won the last time she entered Wimbledon in 2019.

How to Watch Wimbledon Ladies Semifinals:

Match Date: July 7, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The former world No. 1, Halep, won her second career major here at the All England Tennis Club in 2019, defeating Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2, to win the title two years ago while breaking Williams four times and committing only three unforced errors.

This year, Halep has not dropped a set en route to today’s semifinal, dispatching of fourth-seed Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round before besting 20th-seed Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4 in the quarters.

Rybakina has needed three sets to advance twice and has not faced a seeded opponent through the first five rounds.

Jarbeur dropped the first set of the quarterfinals to Marie Bouuzkova but rallied to come back and win 3-6, 6-1, 6-1, moving her singles record this season to 30-9. Jabeur has two tournament titles this season taking home the Bett1 open in Berlin in June.

