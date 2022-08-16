Skip to main content

How to Watch Western and Southern Open Early Rounds: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

The Western and Southern Open from Cincinnati rounds out the early rounds with Daniil Medvedev in action today

The round of 64 wraps up with some round of 32 matches on the schedule today at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati today. There are 14 women’s singles draw matches, 14 men’s singles draw matches and an additional 10 doubles matches set for today from both the men’s and women’s draws. The day wraps up with Daniil Medvedev taking the court for the men and a battle of two generations for the women with Emma Raducanu challenging Serena Williams.

How to Watch Cincinnati - Early Rounds today:

Game Date: Aug. 16, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Cincinnati - Early Rounds online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

No. 10 ranked Hubert Hurkacz is back in action after losing the final of the National Bank Open on Sunday to Pablo Carreno Busta (3-6, 6-6, 6-3):

The day starts off for the men with Jannik Sinner, Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz all in action against tough opponents.

As the day moves on Nick Kyrgios, Marin Čilić, Diego Schwartzman, Carlos Alcaraz Garfia and Medvedev all take the court looking to advance to the next round. In what could be a match of the day contender, Medvedev is challenged by Botic van de Zandschulp who has been playing strong tennis as of late.

Over in the women’s singles draw the day is bookended by the Williams’ sisters with Venus taking on Karolina Plíšková who was just in the semifinals of the National Bank Open and Serena taking on a 19 year old rising star in Raducanu.

In-between those matches, Simona Halep, Camila Giorgi, Madison Keys, Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari and Anett Kontaveit are all in action.

Another match that could steal the day is between Jelena Ostapenko and Beatriz Haddad Maia, who is coming off an incredible run at the National Bank Open herself, losing in the finals after five wins over Top 26 players.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)


