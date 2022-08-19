Skip to main content

How to Watch Western & Southern Open: Quarterfinals: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

The early afternoon quarterfinals matches at the Western and Southern Open start with Daniil Medvedev in action today.

The quarterfinals are layered throughout the day at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio with the afternoon session bringing five more singles matches and four more doubles matches. The session starts with number one ranked Daniil Medvedev taking the court against Taylor Fritz in a match worthy of a tournament finals. The action will continue on the Tennis Channel with the marquee match of the day.

How to Watch Western & Southern Open: Quarterfinals today:

Game Date: Aug. 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Zhang looks to ride her win over second-ranked Arnett Kontaveit (2-6, 6-4, 6-4) to her second win of the season as the veteran is playing inspired tennis right now:

This season Medvedev has struggled to find the magic he captured last season when he won the first major of his career to close the year against Novak Djokovic and finished the year with four total wins.

Through eight months this year, Medvedev has one tournament win and has only gone 31-11 since becoming the top-ranked player in the men’s singles draw.

Also in action for the men’s singles draw this session are two more matches worthy of a final in Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. John Isner and Cameron Norrie vs. Carlos Alcaraz Garfia.

Over in the women’s singles draw the final three matches of the day for them feature Ajla Tomljanović vs. Petra Kvitová, Jessica Pegula vs. Caroline Garcia and Aryna Sabalenka vs. Shuai.

Tsitsipas has double duty as he teams with Holger Rune against Marcelo Arévalo and Jean-Julien Rojer.

The second women’s doubles match features the team of Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok.

