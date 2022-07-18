Skip to main content

How to Watch World Athletics Championships Day 4: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Day four of the World Athletics Championships begins in Oregon on Monday.

As the World Athletic Championships inch closer to the halfway point of the 10-day event from Eugene, Oregon, there are 13 events on the books on Monday. Four of those events will be in the morning session, all for the women, with three different types of athleticism on display.

How to Watch World Athletics Championships Day 4 Today:

Game Date: July 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream World Athletics Championships Day 4 on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The third day of the World Athletics Championships saw 19 total events for the men and women competitors from the early morning to the early evening hours.

To get the day started, the best endurance athletes take the track in the women's marathon final. From there the women move over to the long jump in the heptathlon, displaying plenty of aerial athleticism.

The morning closes out with the javelin in the heptathlon. The results will go towards setting up the final group of competitors that will be in contention for the medal.

That closes out the morning session, with the afternoon session starting at 8:05 p.m. ET with nine more events. It will begin with the men's 200-meter and closing with two long races before the sun goes down.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
18
2022

World Athletics Championships

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
9:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Track and Field
Track and Field

How to Watch World Athletics Championships Day 4

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Jul 13, 2022; Carson, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) celebrates his goal scored against the Los Angeles Galaxy during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 hours ago
Jul 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal (8) and midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) defend on a free kick during the second half against the Seattle Sounders at GEODIS Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Nashville SC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
USATSI_18689735
MLS

How to Watch Houston Dynamo at San Jose Earthquakes

By Rafael Urbina12 hours ago
Soccer

Tigres UANL vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
USATSI_18684717
MLS

How to Watch Los Angeles FC at Nashville SC

By Rafael Urbina12 hours ago
USATSI_10971172
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament, Second Round: YGC vs. HBCUNITED

By Kristofer Habbas13 hours ago
USATSI_18707268
Track and Field

How to Watch World Athletics Championships

By Kristofer Habbas13 hours ago
imago1005365002h
Liga MX

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Tijuana

By Rafael Urbina13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy