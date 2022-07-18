As the World Athletic Championships inch closer to the halfway point of the 10-day event from Eugene, Oregon, there are 13 events on the books on Monday. Four of those events will be in the morning session, all for the women, with three different types of athleticism on display.

How to Watch World Athletics Championships Day 4 Today:

Game Date: July 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The third day of the World Athletics Championships saw 19 total events for the men and women competitors from the early morning to the early evening hours.

To get the day started, the best endurance athletes take the track in the women's marathon final. From there the women move over to the long jump in the heptathlon, displaying plenty of aerial athleticism.

The morning closes out with the javelin in the heptathlon. The results will go towards setting up the final group of competitors that will be in contention for the medal.

That closes out the morning session, with the afternoon session starting at 8:05 p.m. ET with nine more events. It will begin with the men's 200-meter and closing with two long races before the sun goes down.

