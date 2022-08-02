Benfica vs. Midtjylland stream: Watch online, TV channel

The new season begins for Benfica when it faces Midtjylland in pursuit of a Champions League place.

Benfica officially get its 2022-23 campaign underway on Tuesday when it hosts Midtjylland in the third round of Champions League qualifying.

The Portuguese powerhouse welcome its Danish opponents to Lisbon for the first of two back-to-back legs, hoping to cement its spot in Europe’s premier competition.

How to Watch Benfica vs. Midtjylland Today

Game Date: August 2, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV

Live Stream: You can stream Benfica vs. Midtjylland on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

After finishing as runners-up in the Danish Superliga last term, the Wolves sit fifth in their domestic division and beat Cypriot side AEK Larnaca on penalties in the previous round of Champions League qualification.

But while Benfica may be lacking in competitive minutes, the club has looked encouraging in pre-season and recently bested Premier League’s Newcastle United 3-2 at the Estadio da Luz.

Midtjylland, on the other hand, is in a far more bleak place regarding its manager, having handed head coach Bo Hendriksen his marching orders just last week.

Assistant Hendrik Jensen will take charge in midweek as the Danes continue their search for a successor, with a wind in its sails after he oversaw a 5-1 win at Odense in his debut on Friday.

Denmark international Andres Dreyer scored twice in that recent rout, with fellow forwards Gustav Isaksen, Pione Sisto and Sory Kaba on the scoresheet.

The winner of Tuesday’s clash will advance to the Champions League playoffs, the final step before teams complete the group-stage line-up.

Regional restrictions may apply.