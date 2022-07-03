Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Breanna Stewart and the Seattle Storm look to win three in a row today against the Atlanta Dream.

The Storm (13-7) have found their footing this season and have used the best defense in the WNBA to complement their stars, Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and new face, Tina Charles. They head out to take on the Dream (9-11) on Sunday, who are building something this year around rookie shooter Rhyne Howard as they look to make the playoffs one year removed from having the second-worst record in the league.

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream today:

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Atlanta is coming off an overtime win over the Liberty (92-81) where they embarrassed their opponents with a 13-2 advantage in the final period:

So far through 20 games in her rookie season, Howard is averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

She has been a huge part of the team making a push for the playoffs this season.

Tiffany Hayes made her season debut against New York, putting up 21 points in an overtime win to give Howard and the team another offensive punch.

Since joining Seattle, former MVP Charles has come off the bench for two games, playing 18.0 minutes per game providing 6.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Stewart is making a play for her second MVP this season behind 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.2 steals on 45-37-86 splits this season. She is looking like her best self and is a potential frontrunner to win the MVP this season.

