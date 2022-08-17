Watch Mercury vs. Aces: WNBA Playoffs TV Schedule, Live Stream Online

The Las Vegas Aces host the Phoenix Mercury for the second straight year in the WNBA playoffs starting today.

The Mercury get the 2022 WNBA playoffs started with a new format, without superstar Diana Taurasi and against the top team in the league. This is a rematch of last season's playoffs where Phoenix upset the Las Vegas Aces on its way to the finals where it lost to the Sky, which has to be front of mind for Las Vegas this season.

How to Watch WNBA Playoffs: Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces today:

Game Date: Aug. 17, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Las Vegas dominated the regular season matchup between the two teams this year, winning all three showdowns, including the last game by 20 points (100-80) behind a 38-18 third quarter.

This year in the playoffs, the top-eight teams enter a more traditional bracket with the top seed playing the lowest seed and so forth. The first round is now a best-of-three series versus last season's one-and-done format.

In last year's series, Phoenix defeated Las Vegas three to two in a best-of-five-game series that saw Las Vegas win game one, drop the next two before tying the series and then lose in an exciting game five.

For Las Vegas, stars A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum have to be motivated to return the favor to Phoenix this season as they face a significantly more vulnerable team.

In the season series this year, Las Vegas won all three games (all before June 1st) by a total margin of 292-242.

