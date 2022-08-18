How to Watch Mystics at Storm: Stream WNBA Playoffs Live Online, TV Channel

Sue Bird’s final WNBA playoff run with the Seattle Storm starts with the Washington Mystics on Thursday.

This is it. The final playoff run from the legend Sue Bird. She looks to lead her Storm to a fifth WNBA Championship, which would be the most all-time. They enter this postseason tied with the Comets late 1990’s dynasty where they won four titles in a row and the Lynx who won four titles in seven years last decade. Bird and Breanna Stewart will have their hands full against Elena Delle Donne and a very tough Mystics team.

How to Watch WNBA Playoffs: Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm Today:

Game Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Washington took the final game of the regular season series with Seattle, winning 78-75 in a back-and-forth battle where Delle Donne scored four clutch points in the final minutes.

That win for Washington was their only win of the season series. Seattle took the first two games 85-71 and 82-77.

These two teams are very evenly matched, as the two of the top three defensive teams in the league and two of only three teams to surrender less than 80 points per game.

Stewart averaged 21.8 points per game, which led the league and was a career-high for the former MVP. She also averaged 7.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Delle Donne is a two-time MVP who averaged 17.2 points and 6.3 rebounds. The Stewart vs. Delle Donne matchup is easily the best on paper in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

