The Las Vegas Aces aim to make it six wins in a row against the reigning champion Chicago Sky today.

Both the Aces (7-1) and Sky (4-2) are hitting their stride early in the WNBA season, setting up a huge battle in what could be a preview of the playoffs or even the finals. Las Vegas has started like a house on fire with Kelsey Plum in the starting line-up now, looking unguardable as Chicago is slowly getting healthy this season as they continue to defend their championship today.

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Jackie Young was named Player of the Week and kept up her play in a win over the Sparks with 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists:

This season through eight games with Plum in the starting line-up, Las Vegas is averaging 93.3 points per game with a +13.2 scoring differential.

The starters have been lights out. Young (19.3 points), Plum (18.1 points), former MVP A’ja Wilson (15.8 points), Dearica Hamby (13.1 points) and Chelsea Gray (12.1 points) are combining for 84% of the team's points this season.

They have been without Riquna Williams (9.0 points) in the line-up off the bench, which will make the offense even more dynamic when she returns.

For Chicago, they have had sharpshooter Allie Quigley back for just four games and last season's breakout two-way star Kahleah Copper for two games as the defending champions are just keeping their heads above water before their full roster was available.

Now that they are getting fully healthy, Chicago has a great challenge today with Las Vegas to see where they are and what they need to work on as the season grows long.

