Skip to main content

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Las Vegas Aces aim to make it six wins in a row against the reigning champion Chicago Sky today.

Both the Aces (7-1) and Sky (4-2) are hitting their stride early in the WNBA season, setting up a huge battle in what could be a preview of the playoffs or even the finals. Las Vegas has started like a house on fire with Kelsey Plum in the starting line-up now, looking unguardable as Chicago is slowly getting healthy this season as they continue to defend their championship today.

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Watch Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jackie Young was named Player of the Week and kept up her play in a win over the Sparks with 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists:

This season through eight games with Plum in the starting line-up, Las Vegas is averaging 93.3 points per game with a +13.2 scoring differential.

The starters have been lights out. Young (19.3 points), Plum (18.1 points), former MVP A’ja Wilson (15.8 points), Dearica Hamby (13.1 points) and Chelsea Gray (12.1 points) are combining for 84% of the team's points this season.

They have been without Riquna Williams (9.0 points) in the line-up off the bench, which will make the offense even more dynamic when she returns.

For Chicago, they have had sharpshooter Allie Quigley back for just four games and last season's breakout two-way star Kahleah Copper for two games as the defending champions are just keeping their heads above water before their full roster was available.

Now that they are getting fully healthy, Chicago has a great challenge today with Las Vegas to see where they are and what they need to work on as the season grows long.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Liverpool FC vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Real Madrid
Premier League

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brownjust now
Las Vegas Aces
WNBA

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Jurgen-Klopp-Mohamed-Salah-Liverpool
UEFA Champions League

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brownjust now
LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Cornell vs Rutgers in Men's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
SYFY
entertainment

How to Watch Memorial Day Action Movie Marathon

By Kristofer Habbas45 minutes ago
USATSI_18370622
PGA Tour

How to Watch Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

FC Tulsa vs. Louisville City FC stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
imago1012009407h (2)
College Baseball

How to Watch Kentucky vs. LSU in College Baseball

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy