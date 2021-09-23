How to Watch the Wings vs. Sky

The WNBA’s 25th Playoffs kick off with two teams looking to stave off single elimination and get the chance to play another day.

With the way the WNBA Playoffs are structured, the two best teams receive byes for two rounds while the next two best teams get one-round byes. In turn, the four next-best teams create a single-elimination round to start things off regardless of conference. The first game on the docket today features the Wings (14-18) and Sky (16-16).

How to Watch Wings vs. Sky:

Game Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Sky are led by a balanced attack featuring assist queen Courtney Vandersloot (8.6 helpers per game) and jack-of-all-trades Candace Parker (13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists) while the Wings have leaned on Arike Ogunbowale (18.7 points, 3.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds) to get to this point.

In its 25th season, the WNBA is hyped and ready for a postseason that features some of the best players to ever step on the court:

The Wings took the season series 2-1 over the Sky, including the two most recent games, averaging 87.0 points per game (up 5.9 points from season averages) and giving up 86.0 points per game (down 4.3 points).

The Wings are a middle of the pack team in net rating (seventh, -0.7), points scored (sixth, 81.1), points allowed (81.7), offensive rating (fifth, 104.3), defensive rating (eighth, 105.0) and pace (ninth, 77.2). Only twice this season have they won more than one game in a row.

That's what makes tonight's game even more interesting after the Wings won their play-in game to close the season.

The Sky are a middle-of-the-pack team. They are third in points scored (83.3) and pace (79.6) but seventh in offensive rating (102.9), eighth in opponents points per game (81.9), sixth in defensive rating (101.3) and sixth in net rating (plus-1.6).

They played remarkably even this season. It started with a seven-game losing streak that was immediately followed by a seven-game winning streak. From that point, Chicago effectively traded wins for losses, never building momentum past a three-game winning streak, which was followed by losing four of five.

The Sky also finished their season on a win, but have played .500 ball all season. Something will have to give for either the Wings or the Sky to win, as either team will want to break its normal habits and advance on to play either the Storm or Lynx in the second round.