How to watch Fever at Sky

How to Watch the Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sky wrap up their regular season Sunday against the Fever.
Author:

The Sky (15-16) have already secured the sixth seed in the playoffs as they enter their regular season finale Sunday against the Fever, while the Fever (6-25) will take the court assured of the worst record in the league.

How to Watch the Fever vs. Sky:

Game Date: Sep. 19, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch the Fever vs. Sky online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sky are 2-0 against the Fever and are looking for the season sweep. Strong play from two-time former MVP Candace Parker helped push Chicago to victory in both contests.

In both wins against the Fever, the Sky had a balanced scoring attack. Courtney Vandersloot leading the way at home with 17 points and Candace Parker led the team in scoring in the road win.

The Sky have the seventh-best offensive rating (102.9) and the sixth-best defensive rating (100.2) in the league. The scored the third-most points per game (83.2) and allowed the seventh-most points per game (81.1).

Can the Chicago Sky close out the season on a high note before taking on the seventh-seed Dallas Wings in the first round of the playoffs?

Regional restrictions may apply.

September
19
2021

WNBA Action: Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
