How to watch Fever at Sky

The Sky wrap up their regular season Sunday against the Fever.

The Sky (15-16) have already secured the sixth seed in the playoffs as they enter their regular season finale Sunday against the Fever, while the Fever (6-25) will take the court assured of the worst record in the league.

How to Watch the Fever vs. Sky:

Game Date: Sep. 19, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The Sky are 2-0 against the Fever and are looking for the season sweep. Strong play from two-time former MVP Candace Parker helped push Chicago to victory in both contests.

In both wins against the Fever, the Sky had a balanced scoring attack. Courtney Vandersloot leading the way at home with 17 points and Candace Parker led the team in scoring in the road win.

The Sky have the seventh-best offensive rating (102.9) and the sixth-best defensive rating (100.2) in the league. The scored the third-most points per game (83.2) and allowed the seventh-most points per game (81.1).

Can the Chicago Sky close out the season on a high note before taking on the seventh-seed Dallas Wings in the first round of the playoffs?

