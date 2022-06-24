How to Watch Mystics at Storm

Elena Delle Donne and the Mystics square off with Breanna Stewart and the Storm on Thursday in this exciting WNBA showdown.

For the first time this season, two of the best teams in the WNBA take the court with the Mystics (11-8) and the Storm (10-6) each playing like potential championship contenders. Seattle has started to get its season back on track over its last two games as it is challenged by one of the best overall teams on both ends in Washington today.

How to Watch Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm today:

Game Date: June 23, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

With Sue Bird retiring, every game has a special final moment, including her final game in New York against the Liberty:

This will not be the last time these teams take the court together and they might see each other in the playoffs with the format, making this just round one.

Former two-time MVP Ellena Delle Donne and her Washington team is averaging 79.1 points per game (eighth in the WNBA) and are allowing only 75.1 points to its opponents, best in the WNBA. Despite the recovering star not playing in every game, the team is playing strong on both ends, with or without her on the court.

On the other side for Seattle, Breanna Stewart has her own MVP trophy to showcase as her team has the second-best defense in the league (76.8 points allowed) but only the 10th-best offense at 78.4 points per game.

Once the Seattle offense catches up with their defense, it could ultimately be the best team in the league.

