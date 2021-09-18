How to Watch Mercury vs. Storm

The Seattle Storm close out the season against their biggest rival in the Western Conference while the Phoenix Mercury attempt to jump them in the standings.

The Seattle Storm (20-11) come into tonight's game as the current No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, but a loss to the Phoenix Mercury (19-11) would give the tie-breaker to the Mercury. This would drop the Storm to No. 5, forcing them to play every round of the playoffs and miss out on a bye.

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm:

Game Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Watch the Mercury vs. Storm online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is a massive game in the standings and could determine a lot of variables in seeding and the playoffs overall. Can the Storm close their season out with a win and a first-round bye in the playoffs?

The Storm will have to contend with the now four-time Player of the Week in the Western Conference Brittney Griner.

On the season, the series is 1-1 with both games decided by fewer than 10 points. In fact, the Storm are just plus-one (160-159) in the two games. These two teams know each other so well and have been in battles, regular season and playoffs, for almost two decades.

Diana Taurasi missed both of the teams' previous meetings this year, which makes this one a little spicier. Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith carried the load in both games, averaging 44.0 points, 15.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists as a duo.

Adding in Taurasi only makes those two more dangerous, mixing in Kia Nurse’s potential to explode and Shey Peddy’s ability to step in and lead the team on both ends.

For the Storm, it has been a balancing act across the roster with five players averaging at least 10 points per game against the Mercury, led by Breanna Stewart’s 14 points and 10 rebounds nightly and Katie Lou Samuelson’s 14 points per contest.

In their last 10 games, the Storm have been in championship form, going 4-6 against a mix of challenging opponents, but also losing to several teams that they absolutely should have beaten.

The Mercury have been on fire, winning 12 of 14, but six of those wins were against the two worst teams in the league.

Tune in to see which team will come out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.