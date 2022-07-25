How to Watch WWE Monday Night RAW

For the first time ever, WWE Monday Night RAW will happen without Vince McMahon.

On January 11, 1993, WWE (then WWF) aired its very first episode of Monday Night RAW. It became known as the flagship show for the company as it went national and took over the wrestling business. For 1,521 episodes the show has been produced, written or creatively overseen by Vince McMahon. Today is the first time that the show will be overseen by someone else.

Nearly 30 years ago when the first Monday Night RAW aired, the Undertaker was in the main event against Damien Demento with McMahon on the call.

In the first episode of Monday Night RAW, McMahon was not yet seen as the CEO or even the Mr. McMahon character, rather just the play-by-play commentator along with Randy Savage and Rob Bartlett. Howard Finkel was the ring announcer and Sean Mooney handled most of the interview segments.

Flash forward to today and the show is called by Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

Co-CEO’s Stephanie McMahon and Nick Kahn now take the wheel, along with Triple H to run the show.

Tonight there is a promoted match with the Bloodline, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and tag team Champions The Uso’s against Riddle and the Street Profits.

United States champion Bobby Lashley will also defend his title against Mr. Money in the Bank and former champion Austin Theory.

