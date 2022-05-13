What is next for the WWE and 'Friday Night SmackDown!' after a huge WrestleMania Backlash?

WrestleMania Backlash was just five days ago and will have huge effects on what comes next for the blue brand, starting tonight on WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown! The main event was non-stop action, featuring The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and The Usos) taking on Drew McIntyre and Monday Night RAW’s tag-team champions, RK-Bro.

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown! today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

There is a new SmackDown women’s champion on the blue brand and The Bloodline reigned supreme after WrestleMania Backlash:

The Bloodline were able to secure the win over the biggest threats to their spots on top and their titles going forward.

McIntyre proved he can hang with Reigns and will be coming after his title very soon. What is next for the unified universal and WWE championship? Has McIntyre earned a title shot or will he have to continue to prove himself ahead of Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank this summer?

Also, are The Usos still going after the red brand’s tag-team titles to unify those as well or have The Bloodline forgotten about that goal?

The baddest woman on the planet, Ronda Rousey, was able to make Charlotte Flair say the most infamous words in professional wrestling, “I quit,” to take back the SmackDown women’s champion.

How will Flair and the rest of the women’s division react to their new champion?

Madcap Moss is also coming off a huge win over Happy Corbin as he looks to transition to the next phase of his career.

Other things to keep an eye on tonight: Intercontinental champion Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and the reinvented Lacey Evans.

As always, expect the unexpected with the WWE.

