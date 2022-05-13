Skip to main content

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown!: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

What is next for the WWE and 'Friday Night SmackDown!' after a huge WrestleMania Backlash?

WrestleMania Backlash was just five days ago and will have huge effects on what comes next for the blue brand, starting tonight on WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown! The main event was non-stop action, featuring The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and The Usos) taking on Drew McIntyre and Monday Night RAW’s tag-team champions, RK-Bro.

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown! today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Watch Friday Night SmackDown! online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

There is a new SmackDown women’s champion on the blue brand and The Bloodline reigned supreme after WrestleMania Backlash:

The Bloodline were able to secure the win over the biggest threats to their spots on top and their titles going forward.

McIntyre proved he can hang with Reigns and will be coming after his title very soon. What is next for the unified universal and WWE championship? Has McIntyre earned a title shot or will he have to continue to prove himself ahead of Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank this summer?

Also, are The Usos still going after the red brand’s tag-team titles to unify those as well or have The Bloodline forgotten about that goal?

The baddest woman on the planet, Ronda Rousey, was able to make Charlotte Flair say the most infamous words in professional wrestling, “I quit,” to take back the SmackDown women’s champion.

How will Flair and the rest of the women’s division react to their new champion?

Madcap Moss is also coming off a huge win over Happy Corbin as he looks to transition to the next phase of his career.

Other things to keep an eye on tonight: Intercontinental champion Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and the reinvented Lacey Evans.

As always, expect the unexpected with the WWE.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Friday Night SmackDown!

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18247569
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Cardinals

By Matthew Beighle24 seconds ago
USATSI_18256669
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at White Sox

By Matthew Beighle24 seconds ago
Boston Red Sox
MLB

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle24 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

Stanford vs. Arizona stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso24 seconds ago
imago1002136367h
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown!

By Kristofer Habbas24 seconds ago
Rodeo
PBR Bull Riding

How to Watch Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 1

By Adam Childs24 seconds ago
USFL
USFL

How to Watch the Michigan Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits

By Alex Barth24 seconds ago
showtime
entertainment

How to Watch Couples Therapy Series Premiere

By Iolanda Neto24 seconds ago
May 9, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) makes a save on Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) in the third period in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy