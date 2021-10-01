October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch WWE SmackDown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The WWE Draft begins tonight on SmackDown. Superstars will be split between the two major brands, SmackDown and Raw.
Author:

Friday night's WWE SmackDown will feature the first round of the WWE draft, which will split the promotion's stars between SmackDown and Raw.

How to Watch WWE SmackDown:

Event Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Event Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

You can stream WWE SmackDown on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The results of the draft will make waves, as new storylines will begin, old ones will end and title challengers could find themselves chasing different championships.

Not even the titleholders themselves are safe. Intercontinental champion King Nakamura could be drafted to Raw, and United States champion Damian Priest could be sent to SmackDown.

In addition to the draft, WWE has also announced that Edge is set to return at Friday's show after getting injured by a Seth Rollins curb stomp to close their match at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 10. Edge will return to respond to Rollins' challenge to meet him in the ring one last time to close out their feud.

Considering Edge and Rollins have already given us two classic matches this year, a grand finale would undoubtedly be another gem of a showdown. The build to it, which begins tonight, will be intriguing too.

Finally, WWE has announced Sasha Banks will make her return to SmackDown after interrupting the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules last Sunday.

How To Watch

October
1
2021

WWE SmackDown

TV CHANNEL: Fox
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chicago White Sox
MLB

How to Watch Tigers vs. White Sox

19 minutes ago
USATSI_16751480
High School Football

How to Watch Ravenwood at Summitt

19 minutes ago
USATSI_16750457
High School Football

How to Watch Boonville at Princeton

19 minutes ago
USATSI_16827016
NCAA Football

How to Watch Iowa at Maryland

19 minutes ago
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB

How to Watch Cubs vs. Cardinals

19 minutes ago
Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch North Carolina at Miami in Women's College Volleyball

19 minutes ago
Paralympics Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch South Carolina at Missouri in Women's College Volleyball

19 minutes ago
USATSI_16606771
WWE

How to Watch WWE SmackDown

19 minutes ago
Sep 11, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) throws a pass against the Army Black Knights during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Western Kentucky vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy