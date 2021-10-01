The WWE Draft begins tonight on SmackDown. Superstars will be split between the two major brands, SmackDown and Raw.

How to Watch WWE SmackDown:

Event Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Event Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

The results of the draft will make waves, as new storylines will begin, old ones will end and title challengers could find themselves chasing different championships.

Not even the titleholders themselves are safe. Intercontinental champion King Nakamura could be drafted to Raw, and United States champion Damian Priest could be sent to SmackDown.

In addition to the draft, WWE has also announced that Edge is set to return at Friday's show after getting injured by a Seth Rollins curb stomp to close their match at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 10. Edge will return to respond to Rollins' challenge to meet him in the ring one last time to close out their feud.

Considering Edge and Rollins have already given us two classic matches this year, a grand finale would undoubtedly be another gem of a showdown. The build to it, which begins tonight, will be intriguing too.

Finally, WWE has announced Sasha Banks will make her return to SmackDown after interrupting the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules last Sunday.