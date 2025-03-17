Unrivaled Co-Founder Napheesa Collier Named League's First MVP
Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier co-founded Unrivaled, the upstart 3v3 women's basketball league, with New York Liberty superstar Breanna Stewart. As Unrivaled's inaugural season reaches its close, Collier was named the league's first MVP.
She also won the league's first 1-on-1 tournament, which netted a $200,000 cash prize. After the win, she generously gifted half of her winnings to staffers who support her Unrivaled team, the Lunar Owls.
Collier led Unrivaled in scoring during the league's first season, averaging 25.7 points over 14 regular-season games. She averaged 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, two blocks and 1.4 steals per game, too.
“I couldn’t do any of this without my teammates," she said in a statement via Unrivaled. "This has been such an incredible season and everyone played a part in our success, from the coaches and training staff to the staff behind the scenes. I’m so proud of this club and am honored to be the first-ever Unrivaled MVP.”
Her Lunar Owls team ran away from the pack during the regular season, finishing with a league-best 13-1 record. The Lunar Owls play the four-seeded Vinyl in Unrivaled's semifinals on Sunday night. With a win, they would advance to the finals with a shot to bring home the inaugural title.