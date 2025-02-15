SI

Unrivaled Founder Napheesa Collier Wins Inaugural 1-on-1 Tournament

Stephen Douglas

Napheesa Collier won the first ever Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament.
Napheesa Collier won the first ever Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament, beating Aaliyah Edwards in three games. Collier won the first and third game with Edwards taking the second game of their series.

Collier, a one-seed, advanced to the finals with wins over Katie Lou Samuelson, Rickea Jackson and Azura Stevens. Edwards, an eight seed, started her run to the finals by knocking off Breanna Stewart in the first round.

With the victory Collier took home the biggest cash prize in women's basketball history—$200,000—and earned all her teammates on the Lunar Owls an extra $10,000. Edwards won $50,000 for her second-place finish. Considering a maximum salary in the WNBA is about $250,000, that's pretty darn good for a little one-on-one.

This was a tremendous addition to Unrivaled's inaugural season. The upstart women's league has shown some great innovation right off the bat and Collier, who founded the league with Stewart, has taken advantage of the opportunity more than anyone.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

