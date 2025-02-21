Napheesa Collier Generously Gifts Six-Figure Prize to Staff After Winning One-on-One Tourney
Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier is giving half of her prize money from winning the league's inaugural one-on-one tournament to staffers who support her Unrivaled team, the Lunar Owls.
According to a report from ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Collier is giving $100,000 to the training and performance staff and assistant coaches who work with the Lunar Owls. Collier won the inaugural Unrivaled one-on-one tournament last week when she ousted Aaliyah Edwards in a best-of-three series. As a one-seed in the tournament, she beat Katie Lou Samuelson, Rickea Jackson and Azura Stevens on her way to the championship showdown with Edwards, a No. 8 seed who upset Breanna Stewart in the first round.
Collier's Lunar Owls teammates were taken care of, too, as each earned an extra $10,000 thanks to the tournament win. Edwards earned a $50,000 prize with her second-place finish.
According to Andrews's report, Collier wanted to make sure she found a way to show appreciation to the staff members pouring hard work into her startup league.
Unrivaled is now back to its regular season after the conclusion of the one-on-one tournament. Collier's undefeated Lunar Owls squad plays Rose Basketball Club on Friday night. The whole team, including the entire staff, will have some extra money in their pockets as they prepare for the final stretch of Unrivaled's first season.