Video of Yoshinobu Yamamoto Watching Dodgers’ Walk-Off Home Run in Game 3 Is Too Good
Game 3 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Blue Jays lasted a historic 18 innings before it was all over, and one man was probably happier than most to see it end in a win for Los Angeles.
Just a few days after recording a complete game, Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was warming up in the bullpen for a potential 19th inning late in Game 3's marathon thriller. Yamamoto allegedly volunteered to pitch Monday night, but it turns out the Dodgers didn't need him after Freddie Freeman won it on a walk-off home run.
A fan's camera captured the moment Yamamoto realized he wouldn't have to pitch, and it was really special to see. The right-handed ace jumped around with his Dodgers coaches before confidently strutting back onto the field.
Yamamoto was then immediately greeted by Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki, and the three of them formed a cute little circle (along with their translators) celebrating together before joining the rest of the team.
Here's another angle of Ohtani and Yamamoto's sweet moment following the 6-5 walk-off win:
The Dodgers now lead 2-1 in the series, gaining a massive advantage as teams that have won Game 3 in the Fall Classic went on to clinch baseball's biggest prize 42 out of 61 times.
The defending champs will have a good shot at winning the World Series title at home—a feat they haven't accomplished since 1963—if they can take care of business in the next two games. The Dodgers and Blue Jays will have a quick turnaround with Game 4 set to take place Tuesday night.