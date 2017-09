These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird became the WNBA's all-time assist leader on Friday night.

Bird's second assist vs. the Washington Mystics was the 2,600th of her career, beating Ticha Penicheiro's previous record of 2,599.

Bird, 36, is a ten-time WNBA All-Star and has won two WNBA championships and four Olympic gold medals. She was the first overall pick out of UConn in the 2002 WNBA draft and has played her entire WNBA career with the Storm.